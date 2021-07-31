Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.