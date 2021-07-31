Colony Group LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.80. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

