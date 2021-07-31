Colony Group LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,520,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

