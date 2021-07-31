Colony Group LLC Sells 549 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 276,604 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.