Colony Group LLC Sells 985 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

