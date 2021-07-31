Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

