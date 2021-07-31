Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Short Interest Update

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KJFI remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. Comjoyful International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44.
