Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Short Interest Update

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KJFI remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. Comjoyful International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Comjoyful International

Comjoyful International Co engages in the management and operation of healthcare clubs which specializes in the provision of Chinese traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments in China. Its services include foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments.

