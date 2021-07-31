Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CBSH stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

