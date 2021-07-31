Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Releases Earnings Results

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ESXB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 69,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,919. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

