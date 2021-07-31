Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.50. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 5,349 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

