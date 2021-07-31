Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.50.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

