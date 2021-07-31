Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CND. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,386,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Concord Acquisition by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 218,502 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CND stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Concord Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

