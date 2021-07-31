Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

IBMM opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01.

