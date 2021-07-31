Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FARO opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.89 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

