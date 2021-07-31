Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,866 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,824,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,083,000.

Shares of IGLB opened at $71.59 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $74.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80.

