Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

