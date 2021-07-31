Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 28,103 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,500,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

