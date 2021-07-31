Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 32,096 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,039.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

