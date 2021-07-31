Contrasting Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.06%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group 112.28% 120.43% 26.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and SoftBank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.44 -$402.00 million N/A N/A SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 2.04 $46.89 billion $1.64 19.14

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Frontier Communications Parent on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

