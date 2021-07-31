Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $50.52 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

