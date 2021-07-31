Cooper Financial Group Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $287,863,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.