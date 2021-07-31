Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Medpace were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

MEDP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

