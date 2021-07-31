Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.61. 1,043,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $203.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.77.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

