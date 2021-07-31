Cooper Financial Group Purchases 495 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

