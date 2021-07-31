Cooper Financial Group Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.59. 1,178,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

