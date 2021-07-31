Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$4.75 price target on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.78. The stock has a market cap of C$757.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.07.

In other news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,309,380. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,650.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

