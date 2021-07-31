Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

