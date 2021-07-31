Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:CLB opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $15,174,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $9,825,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $3,842,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

