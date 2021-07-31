Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.67 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. 389,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.