Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in July

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the June 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 247,898 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 254,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,867,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 475,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,890. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

