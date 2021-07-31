Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $319,566.24 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.86 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

