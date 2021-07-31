Corsicana & Co. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 286,736 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 417,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 197,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 79,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.