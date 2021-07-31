Corsicana & Co. Invests $36,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.42 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

