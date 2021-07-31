Corsicana & Co. Makes New $92,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

