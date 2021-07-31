Corsicana & Co. Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 129,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,972 shares of company stock worth $1,671,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.