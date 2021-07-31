Corsicana & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,186 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

