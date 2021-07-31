County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered County Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.97.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.