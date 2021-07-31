Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $1,944,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 932,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,239,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $45,002,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

