Covalent Hits Market Capitalization of $17.37 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

