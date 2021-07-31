Cowen Initiates Coverage on POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.20 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.