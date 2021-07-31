Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $206.39 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $252.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

