Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $206.39 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $252.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.11.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
