Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

