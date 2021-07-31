Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.77. 149,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.62. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

