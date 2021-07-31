Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,268 ($108.02) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,362.44. The stock has a market cap of £108.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.