Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.00 ($114.12).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at €86.88 ($102.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €87.47. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.