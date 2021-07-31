Credit Suisse Group Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Neutral

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 79.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
MBCN opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $26.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.
