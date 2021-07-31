Credit Suisse Group Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Neutral

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 79.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.