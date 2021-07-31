Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $11.59 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.44 million, a PE ratio of -89.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.