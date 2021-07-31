Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

