Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 6,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.67 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

