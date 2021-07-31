Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $29.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.